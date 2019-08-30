Billie Eilish explains what ‘Bad Guy’ is about

"Might seduce your dad type"

Billie Eilish has addressed the lyrics in ‘Bad Guy’, explaining that the song pokes fun at the way people present themselves.

The musician said the song, taken from her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, hears her “[make] fun of everyone and their personas of themselves – even mine.”

Speaking to 102.7KIISFM, the 17-year-old star added: “The initial idea for the song is like people that have to tell everybody that they are a certain way all the time? They’re not that certain way. […] In general, I feel like you will never catch a bad bitch telling everyone she’s a bad bitch. It’s on—it’s you.

“If you’re going around all the time saying like, ‘Yeah, I’m bad, I’m always breaking rules, and doing this and doing that.’ You’re not. I know that because I used to say that and I wasn’t. Bad kids, bad boys, bad bitches, whatever, they do that shit and they don’t even know.”

The chorus to’ Bad Guy’ goes: “So you’re a tough guy/Like it really rough guy/Just can’t get enough guy/Chest always so puffed guy/I’m that bad type/Make your mama sad type/Make your girlfriend mad tight/Might seduce your dad type/I’m the bad guy/Duh.”

Elsewhere, in an interview with Billboard held shortly after ‘Bad Guy’ toppled Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road (remix)’, the singer said of the song title lyric: “It’s a weird thing to hear come out of a girl’s mouth. I think Nicki Minaj said in one of her songs that she’s the bad guy, and I didn’t realize that until recently.

“It’s such a cool juxtaposition of that sentence. Why do people resonate with it? I know why I resonate with it, but they’re all my own reasons.”

In related news, the latest parody of ‘Bad Guy’ has arrived online – and it’s one big dad joke.