Billie Eilish calls for justice for Rayshard Brooks: “Why isn’t everyone talking about this?”

Billie Eilish has called for justice for Rayshard Brooks, saying she’s “so fucking angry”.

Brooks was fatally shot after a confrontation with Atlanta police on Friday night (June 12) after he was found asleep inside his car in the drive-in lane of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant.

“man FUCK,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Brooks. “watching this video made me so fucking angry. FUCK THIS SHIT. JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS. FUCK THIS SHIIIIIIIIT. #justiceforrayshard !!!! WHY ISNT EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS??”

Billie’s brother Finneas also shared his anger at Brooks’ death on Instagram, writing: “Justice for Rayshard,” he wrote. “This is so fucked up man. And such a good example of EXACTLY what’s so fucked up about the police in America.

“Asleep in his car in a parking lot. Shot to death. Don’t let yourself be numb to this. Don’t let the world stay this way.”

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike also condemned the death of Brooks, saying he is “mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation.

“#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning,” Mike wrote. “He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead.”

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place in North America and across the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Billie Eilish previously shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in an impassioned post on social media. “If all lives matter, why are black people killed for just being black?” she wrote. “Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t?

“Why is it ok for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. fucking. privilege.”

Eilish also advocated the removal of statue 50-A, a civil law that conceals police misconduct records from public scrutiny, in New York. The letter was shared last week, with signatures also coming from Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more.