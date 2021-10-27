Billie Eilish calls for “urgent action” from world leaders ahead of UN climate change conference

Billie Eilish has called for “urgent, urgent action” on climate change ahead of COP26, the United Nations’ upcoming conference on the topic in Glasgow.

The conference is set to run between October 31 and November 12, and is aiming to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change”.

Eilish – along with actor Rainn Wilson, explorer Levison Wood and others – united with scientists from Arctic Basement as part of the University of Exeter’s GreenFutures campaign, filming a video message addressing world leaders.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish says in the brief clip.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one.”

Eilish has been vocal about the need for action on the climate emergency for some time. Last month, she was one of many artists who called on the United States Congress to push for strong climate change policy.

Earlier this month, The 1975 launched a new t-shirt in collaboration with climate change organisation Music Declares Emergency, who are behind the No Music on a Dead Planet campaign.

“This November, the fate of the planet will be decided at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference,” the band said in a statement at the time. “We are proud to be supporting Music Declares Emergency and their #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET campaign as they fight to ensure a greener future for all.”

Back in April, the likes of The Cribs, Declan McKenna and Skunk Anansie showed their support for No Music on a Dead Planet on Earth Day, calling on the government to do more to tackle climate change.