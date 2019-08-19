Billie Eilish calls on her fans to speak up for gun control

The artist made the plea to her Instagram followers last week

Billie Eilish has implored her fans to speak up to help impose stricter gun control laws in the US.

The artist made the statement a few weeks on from the two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Posting on her Instagram Story on Thursday night (August 15), Eilish told her 35.1 million followers: “I’m making this video right now to talk about how scared and worried I am about the fucking shootings that have been going on, and how nobody ‘in charge’ is doing anything to change anything at all. I literally can’t stand it.”

You can see a rip of the story below.

Eilish then asked her fans “to try to change things” by texting the word “CHECKS” to 644-33 to get in contact with the organisation Everytown for Gun Safety. “Please just help. Love you,” Eilish added at the end of the clip.

Back in March 2018, Eilish commended the bravery of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in calling for gun control. “Can you imagine being a teenage girl, and going to school and watching your friends die in front you at the hands of a kid you knew? And then you speak out about it and have half the country hating you and sending you death threats?” Eilish told The LA Times.

“But seeing girls standing up for themselves and saying what they mean when some ugly old white dude is trying to tear them down is amazing.”

Eilish will perform at Reading & Leeds 2019 this coming weekend – you can check out her set times and those of the rest of the acts on the bill here.