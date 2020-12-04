Billie Eilish cancels her ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ world tour

Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ world tour, explaining that no alternative solutions were available.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish said, “i wish that i could have seen you on tour this year. i’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can’t even tell you.”

The singer added, “we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.”

Eilish instructed ticketholders to keep an eye out for emails from their point of purchase for information on refunds, and that she’ll keep fans posted on when tickets will be on sale for her next tour.

Eilish made it through three shows of the tour in March, before it was postponed to undisclosed dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Eilish gave an update on the highly anticipated follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in her annual retrospective interview with Vanity Fair.

“Right now I have 16,” she said when asked how many songs she was currently working on. “We’ve been working. And I love them all.”

“I think Finneas and I have just seriously really gotten in the groove. We do it so fast. There was a period of time, a month ago or something, we were just texting the label like, ‘Song done, another song done, another song done’,” she continued.

“So, I’m so much better at it. I love it so much more. I actually really do enjoy it now and I do feel like I’m pretty good at it now.”