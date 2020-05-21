Billie Eilish will take part in an online panel next week to celebrate the life and music career of the late Peggy Lee to mark the centennial of the singer’s birth.

Lee, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 81, was the first female artist to be nominated for Record of the Year at the first-ever Grammys ceremony in May 1959, and went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance in 1969.

The Grammy Museum will honour Lee’s career and mark 100 years since her birth on Tuesday (May 26) by broadcasting an online panel featuring Eilish, k.d. lang, Black Pumas’ Eric Burton, Dr. Tish Oney (author of Peggy Lee: A Century of Song), and Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells, who is also the president of Peggy Lee Associates, LLC.

Advertisement

The panel will be hosted by Scott Goldman, the moderator of the Grammy Museum’s public programs, and will be broadcasted on the Grammy Museum’s website.

The Grammy Museum will also host a virtual exhibit that will display Lee artefacts and memorabilia from the 1930s through to the early 2000s, while it is hoped that a physical exhibition will be staged at the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in spring 2021.

Last week, Eilish postponed the remaining dates on her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.