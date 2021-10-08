Billie Eilish celebrates ‘No Time To Die’ single going platinum

Billie Eilish has celebrated ‘No Time To Die’ – the theme song for the new James Bond movie No Time To Die – going platinum in the UK last month.

It means that Eilish’s single has now been bought/streamed on-demand more than a million times in the UK since its release last February. The song is also certified platinum in other countries including Canada and Australia.

The James Bond Twitter account today October (8) shared a photo of Eilish and her brother/writing partner Finneas stood next to No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek at the official presentation.

“Congratulations to @BillieEilish for her single #NoTimeToDie going platinum. Here are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, and @Finneas at the #NoTimeToDie screening event and platinum record presentation,” part of the tweet read, sent on the same day that film released in US cinemas.

Congratulations to @BillieEilish for her single #NoTimeToDie going platinum. Here are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, and @Finneas at the #NoTimeToDie screening event and platinum record presentation. #NoTimeToDie is in US theaters today – https://t.co/vLIVDTSoCT pic.twitter.com/VCKcnbUxYm — James Bond (@007) October 8, 2021

Last month, Eilish revealed a hidden treat for James Bond fans in the theme song.

“You can’t do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song,” the singer told the Bond film’s official podcast. “If you listen closely, you can hear [the classic Bond opening sting] in the second verse.

“It’s very subtle and it’s very echoed. We decided to do that though,” she added.

The singer dropped the Bond track in 2020 to coincide with the film’s original release date that April. Due to COVID-19, however, the film was delayed multiple times, but was finally released in Europe last month.

Meanwhile, Eilish has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022 – making her the youngest ever solo act to top the bill at the festival.