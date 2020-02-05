Billie Eilish criticised after saying rappers are “lying” in their music

Billie Eilish has been criticised after saying in a recent interview that rappers are “lying” in their music.

The singer is the current cover star for Vogue and she made the comments about hip-hop artists to the publication.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” Eilish said, justifying her use of alter egos in her songs. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap.”

She continued to illustrate her point by saying: “It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47 and I’m fuckin’…’ and I’m like, ‘What? You don’t have a gun.’ ‘All my bitches…’ I’m like, ‘Which bitches?’ That’s posturing and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Social media users have since called Eilish out for the comments, with some pointing out that she has cited hip-hop’s influence on her own music in the past.

“Uses hip-hop influenced music to become famous – takes the aesthetic of hip-hop to become a fashion icon – shits on hip-hop,” one Twitter user wrote. “the normal white woman pop career path. Miley did the same thing.”

“Billie Eilish is 18, of course she has this freshman dorm cold take,” added another. “She’ll grow out of it in two years.” See those and more reactions below.

-uses hip hop-influenced music to become famous

-takes the aesthetic of hip hop to become a fashion icon

-shits on hip hop the normal white woman pop career path. miley did the same thing. https://t.co/6kIXk1nTwU — p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) February 4, 2020

Billie Eilish is 18, of course she has this freshman dorm cold take. She'll grow out of it in two years. https://t.co/9mmNhitMtx — Chaz Kangas (@Chazraps) February 4, 2020

we regret to inform you that billie eilish is a boomer https://t.co/9nHmdOUSiO — Joe (@stopjoenow) February 4, 2020

BREAKING: Billie Eilish repeats tired talking points about rap and hip-hop that have been around since the 90s — Jose G. 🇲🇽 (@marty_freudman) February 4, 2020

Please don’t be harder on Billie Eilish than you are on grown adults who share her bad rap opinions — Noted Chiefs fan Sarah Kelly (@thesarahkelly) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Eilish defended her friendship with Drake. The Grammy-winning star sparked concern last year when she revealed the 33-year-old rapper had been texting her.

“A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?” she said. “There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.”