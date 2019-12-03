Billie Eilish defended by Van Halen for not knowing who they are

Billie Eilish has been defended by Van Halen after the singer admitted she didn’t know who the 80s rock giants were.

The controversy began last week when the 17-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the talk show host quizzed her about things that were popular when he was the same age in 1984.

Although she was able to identify Madonna, Billie replied: “Who”, when faced with a photo of the ‘Jump’ rockers.

Advertisement

After receiving a barrage of seemingly unfair criticism online, she’s now been defended by Wolfgang Van Halen – the band’s bassist and son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 2, 2019

Wolfgang wrote on Twitter: “If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too.”

He added: “Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.”

One fan responded: “Damn right @WolfVanHalen. I’ve been a @VanHalen fanatic my whole life. I also like @BillieEilish and suspect she’d appreciate VH if someone exposed her to them. Not her fault she didn’t know the band. People are nuts.”

Advertisement

Another argued: “There should be no shame. I do encourage listening to music that isn’t from “your era”. Whatever that means. There’s an endless supply of music to discover. If someone never heard of it, show it to them. Music is love.”

Although Eilish might not be too acquainted with the rock icons, they won a Grammy in 1991 for best hard rock performance and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Eilish is also gunning for Grammys glory after scoring six nominations – including album of the year for her debut record ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘

Last week, she also revealed that the record’s track ‘Everything I Wanted’ almost had a very different name.