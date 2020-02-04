Billie Eilish defends friendship with Drake: “Everyone’s so sensitive”

Billie Eilish has defended her controversial friendship with Drake and says there are “more important things for people to worry about”.

The Grammy-award winning singer sparked concern last year when she said the rapper, 33, had been sending her text messages.

Speaking to US Vogue, Eilish said the internet was such a “mess right now”, and said that Drake had revealed himself to be a fan of her music.

She said: “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that shit?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish said her meteoric rise to fame allowed her to sympathise with high-profile figures who have suffered breakdowns in the public eye.

Eilish, who has previously discussed her own mental health battles, said: “As a fan growing up, I was always like ‘What the fuck is wrong with them?

“All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they fuck it up?

“But the bigger I get, the more I’m like ‘Oh, my God, of course they had to do that’.”

She added: “In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?

“Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.”

It comes after Eilish became the first woman to win the “big four” awards at last month’s Grammys, picking up Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist, as well as the Best Pop Vocal crown.

She will also perform at the Oscars this Sunday (February 9), amid speculation that she could debut her Bond theme for ‘No Time To Die’ – Daniel Craig’s final outing as the super spy.