Billie Eilish has discussed her new song ‘My Future’, and the “personal growth” that is contained within it.

The new track landed yesterday, the first new music from the singer since she released her Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ in February, and single ‘Everything I Wanted’ last November.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish said the track is about “personal growth” and “being content,” explaining: “It’s just that growth. It’s growth. I feel like, at least for me, I spent years and years relying on having someone. And as soon as I didn’t have someone, I got somebody else. And I’m not talking about relationships. I’m talking about everything.

Advertisement

“I could never be alone. I couldn’t take my own company for so long. And I don’t know, I just felt like I needed that growth. I needed a moment to myself, and I got it. And it was really hard. It’s really, it’s so much harder than you think, to not rely on people, to just have yourself to rely on.”

She continued: “And just, like, it’s weird. It’s not something you’d think about being hard. But when you’re in that alone zone, it’s a new feeling. And I really wanted to talk about it. Everything is about love…there’s nothing that talks about how being alone is really powerful and you grow a lot and you learn a lot and it’s not bad.

“As much ‘my future’ is a song about personal growth and being content, it’s now, more than ever, I listen to it, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is actually super relevant to right now.’ And our future as a world and as a people, it’s crazy when you can get to a point in life where hope itself feels hopeless.

“It feels hopeless to hope for stuff. Should you even be wishing? Should you even be hopeful? It’s like, is it even worth it? That’s insane, but that’s where we are at this point. We need the music. We need the hope.”

Advertisement

Expanding on the process of writing and recording the song, Eilish said: “It was so, so satisfying. We wrote the song in two days. That’s crazy fast for us. I mean, to be honest with you, lately, it’s kind of been like that. We just going, so it’s been great. It’s like, this is the most we’ve ever worked in one period of time. But we record, we wrote it like a month into quarantine probably. And it was pouring rain. Oh, it was such a perfect setting.”

Reviewing ‘My Future’, NME wrote: “It’s not quite clear if this is the first piece of a second album but, if it is, it suggests a brighter set of songs could lie ahead. With an artist as unpredictable and inventive as Eilish, though, it seems like a fool’s errand to try and forecast what she’ll do next – who had money on jazzy ballad dedicated to herself?

“Regardless of what the future holds, this is a perfect piece of much-needed positive pop to put at the centre of your self-care routine ASAP.”