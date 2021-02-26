Billie Eilish documentary maker says her fame is “a lot to carry”

RJ Cutler, the director of Billie Eilish‘s new AppleTV+ documentary, says the singer’s level of fame is “a lot to carry”.

Cutler helms The World’s A Little Blurry, which comes to the streaming service today (February 26).

“It wasn’t hard to recognise that there’s a burden that she carries being Billie Eilish – that’s not easy,” Cutler told the Independent in an interview about the film.

“She’s carrying the pain and the joy of… I want to say, she’s carrying the pain and joy of a generation, but really she belongs to the world now and that’s a lot to carry.”

Speaking of Eilish’s growth, Cutler added: “I’ve always been interested in this life moment where you have one foot in childhood and one in adulthood.

“And here is this extraordinary artist on the verge of so many things. Forget being a pop star, she’s also a girl becoming a woman.”

Eilish herself has recently spoken of the process of filming the documentary, calling it “very invasive but very fun”.

“As human beings I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time,” Eilish said of making the film while speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week (February 23).

“And even though it was very invasive – and a lot [invasive] at some points, sometimes I was just like, ‘You gotta go’ – it was fun.”

Giving The World’s A Little Blurry a five-star review, NME wrote: “Despite a hefty chunk being dedicated to Billie’s personal life, the film’s best moments focus on music. It’s fascinating to watch the genesis of mega-hits like ‘Bad Guy’ – crafted from the leftovers of an early track – or listen in as Billie blocks the ‘When The Party’s Over’ video in her back garden, her mum standing in as a model.

“These little clips serve as a reward for Billie’s supporters, visual Easter eggs they can grin at while thinking: ‘I know what that becomes!'”