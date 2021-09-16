Time magazine has revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world – the 2021 list includes Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton.

The annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world was published yesterday (September 15) – with each individual in the list receiving a lengthy tribute from a person of similar influence.

Eilish’s entry was written by 2020 inductee Megan Thee Stallion, who wrote: “Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own.

“She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses… a woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, was lauded by Kid Cudi, who wrote: “What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock’n’roll. He’s a true rock star.”

Dolly Parton’s entry was written by her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, who said: “Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? I never have. Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values.

“At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian. She’s also the world’s most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she’s known as a saintly, even godlike, figure.”

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Halsey were among the musicians to feature in 2020’s TIME 100 list.