Billie Eilish to donate proceeds from Atlanta festival performance to Planned Parenthood

Billie Eilish has revealed that she’s donating proceeds from her Music Midtown performance this weekend to Planned Parenthood.

The annual two-day festival has been taking place this weekend (September 14-15) at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Names on the lineup include: Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Banks, Lil Yachty, Panic! At the Disco, and Billie Eilish.

Earlier this year, a near blanket ban on abortion was approved by a majority verdict of 25-6 in the State of Alabama. Similarly restrictive bills were passed in Ohio, Missouri and Georgia.

While the bills initially drew condemnation from the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Kacey Musgraves, Eilish also added her voice to the opposition.

“Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone,” she told Variety. “I have no words for the bitches in the fucking White House. It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head.”

Now, Eilish has announced that she will donate an undisclosed portion of her Atlanta festival proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

Announcing her intentions via her Instagram Story, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer wrote: “ATLANTA. one of my favorite places in the world, to be in, and play shows!! but i do not love the state’s lawmaker’s decision to take away women’s rights. I still cannot believe we are even having this conversation in 2019.”

“i’m dedicating my performance and donating a portion of my guarantee tomorrow to @plannedparenthood,” she continued. “we need the organization more than ever.”

She also urged her fans to donate themselves directly to Planned Parenthood.

See the post below:

If you wish to donate, visit Planned Parenthood for details.

