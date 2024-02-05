Billie Eilish dresses as vintage Barbie for 2024 Grammys performance

Billie Eilish gave a new performance at the 2024 Grammys tonight (February 4) dressed as a vintage Barbie doll.

The star won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘What Was I Made For?’, which appeared on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Ahead of her performance at the Los Angeles event, Eilish shared a photo on Instagram of the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie. Taking to the stage, she appeared dressed in the same outfit as the doll – a lime green dress over a pink sweater, with a green and white houndstooth long cardigan over the top.

Advertisement

She was joined by brother Finneas and a number of string players for the performance, which followed a recent performance of the same track at the Golden Globes.

Billie Eilish performando "What Was I Made For?" no #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ltnxXiQ54W — Conexao Beat | por Carolina Didonet (@conexaobeat) February 5, 2024

Eilish was nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammy Awards and, at the time of writing, is still in the running for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, both for ‘What Was I Made For?’. The Barbie soundtrack also won another award earlier in the evening, collecting Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage.

Advertisement

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.