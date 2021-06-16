Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Coldplay to play iHeartRadio Festival 2021

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Weezer and Dua Lipa are among the acts set to play this year’s iHeartRadio Festival.

The two-day event is coming to Las Vegas in September, and will also feature Olivia Rodrigo, DaBaby, Maroon 5, Khalid and more.

On September 17-18 at the T-Mobile Arena, acts will perform across two stages. On the second day of the festival, a special Daytime Stage will be held at the AREA15 venue, featuring Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, and more alongside DaBaby and Rodrigo.

Tickets go on sale on June 25 here, while the event will also be streamed live online.

See the full iHeartRadio Festival 2021 lineup below.

Can we just pls take a moment to take this all in‼️ The best weekend of the year is back and LIVE in person! ❤️ Hoping to see you all at the #iHeartFestival + #iHeartDayStage! All info: https://t.co/4lzimzHcfk pic.twitter.com/TnyvnE4yqg — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 16, 2021

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman said of the forthcoming event in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience.

“We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

iHeartRadio is the latest in a long line of festivals Billie Eilish is set to headline on the back of her forthcoming second album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Across the second half of 2021, she will top the bill at Delaware’s Firefly Festival alongside Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Killers, while also playing New York’s Governors Ball, where A$AP Rocky and Post Malone also lead the names.

In October, she’ll then join Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack and more in Texas for Austin City Limits 2021.

In the UK, meanwhile, festivals remain on hold after the government announced a delay of the easing of lockdown restrictions until mid-July.