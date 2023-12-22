Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo among artists in Oscars 2024 shortlist for Best Original Song

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more have received mentions on the shortlist for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Yesterday (December 21), the Academy announced its shortlists in 10 categories, including Best Original Song and Best Original Score. 15 songs have received mentions for Best Original Song, including all three of Barbie’s submissions for the category, namely Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’, Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, as performed by Ryan Gosling.

Other mentions include Olivia Rodrigo’s contribution to the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’, ‘Am I Dreaming?’ from Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse‘s Metro Boomin-curated soundtrack featuring A$AP Rocky and Roisee, Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Quiet Eyes’ from Celine Song’s breakout debut Past Lives, and even Wes Anderson, for his co-write on Jarvis Cocker’s quirky, banjo-led Asteroid City ditty, ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’.

The shortlist for Best Original Score also features a diverse mix of names, from the sweeping scores of Ludwig Göransson’s and John Williams’ work on Oppenheimer and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny respectively, to Joe Hisaishi’s melancholic soundtrack for Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, Daniel Pemberton’s electronic soundscapes for Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Black Midi associate Jerskin Fendrix’s wonky soundtrack for Poor Things, and the pop sheen of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s work on Barbie.

In response to the Barbie nods, Dua Lipa took to X to express her excitement, posting an excerpt of her breakdown of ‘Dance The Night’ with Mark Ronson and writing: “Thank you to [The Academy]!!!! What a dreaaaam!!!!”

This Barbie has made the Oscars 2024 shortlist with "Dance The Night" @MarkRonson #carolineailin @Wyattish

💕💕💕 thank you to @TheAcademy !!!! What a dreaaaam!!!! pic.twitter.com/OxPwrxJC9H — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 22, 2023

The Academy will vote for entries in the shortlists between January 11 and 16, and nominations will be announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Award ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024 at The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning for the second consecutive year as host.

The 95th Academy Awards took place in March this year, with the Michelle Yeoh-fronted sci-fi action epic Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home seven awards, including Best Director, Best Actress for Yeoh’s performance, Best Supporting Actor for Key Huy Kuan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Picture.

On the music front, RRR’s breakout hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ took home the award for Best Original Song, beating Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contribution ‘Lift Me Up’, and David Byrne and Mitski’s Everything Everywhere All At Once closing number, ‘This Is A Life’. All Quiet On The Western Front’s Volker Bertelmann won for Best Original Score, beating John William’s work on The Fabelmanns, Justin Hurwitz’s score on Babylon, and others.

The shortlists for music categories at the 96th Academy Awards are

Best Original Song:

‘It Never Went Away’ (American Symphony)

‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’ (Asteroid City)

‘Dance The Night’ (Barbie)

‘I’m Just Ken’ (Barbie)

‘What Was I Made For?’ (Barbie)

‘Keep It Movin’’ (The Color Purple)

‘Superpower (I)’ (The Color Purple)

‘The Fire Inside’ (Flamin’ Hot)

‘High Life’ (Flora and Son)

‘Meet In The Middle’ (Flora and Son)

‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ (Killers of the Flower Moon)

‘Quiet Eyes’ (Past Lives)

‘Road To Freedom’ (Rustin)

‘Am I Dreaming’ (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)



Best Original Score:

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest