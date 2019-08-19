Billie Eilish ends Lil Nas X’s 19-week reign at top of the US singles chart

It's the end of the road for 'Old Town Road'

Billie Eilish has ended Lil Nas X‘s record-breaking 19-week reign at the top of the US singles chart.

The Billy Ray Cyrus-featuring ‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X’s international break-out single, had been on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since April 13. Its phenomenal commercial success broke the US record for the longest time a song had ever spent at number one, overtaking the 16 week-record set by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with ‘Despacito’ in 2017.

Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ — which had spent nine weeks at number two on the Hot 100 prior to this week — has now managed to knock ‘Old Town Road’ off the top of the US singles chart. It’s Eilish’s first number one single in the US.

Lil Nas X tweeted his congratulations to Eilish upon hearing the news that his chart reign had finally come to an end.

‘Old Town Road’ has now fallen to number three on the Hot 100, with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s ‘Señorita’ occupying the runners’ up spot.

Elsewhere, American country singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton has denied dissing Lil Nas X after releasing a new song, ‘Hell Right’, which seemingly took aim at ‘Old Town Road’.

Last week, Eilish called on her fans to press for stricter gun control laws in the US.