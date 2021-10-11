Billie Eilish expands Australian and New Zealand leg of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour

Less than a week after she announced Australian and New Zealand dates to her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, Billie Eilish has added even more dates due to “overwhelming demand”.

Last week (October 6), Eilish announced dates in Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth for September 2022, with one show per location. Now, following two pre-sales earlier this morning (October 11), she has added an extra show in each date.

An artist’s pre-sale, along with Chugg, Frontier and Live Nation members pre-sales, will take place on Wednesday October 13, with tickets for both original and new dates up for grabs. General sale will open on Friday October 15, with all shows open to attendees of all ages. More information and sale times available through Eilish’s website.

Eilish previously revealed that she would be teaming up with environmental nonprofit REVERB to make the tour “climate positive”, which a statement says will “[eliminate] significantly more emissions than the tour creates”.

These shows are just the latest additions to Eilish’s world tour announced earlier in the year, with over 50 dates split between the UK and US throughout the first half of 2022, including six shows at London’s O2 and a headlining set at Glastonbury.

Eilish’s tour comes off the back of her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ which arrived in July. In a five-star review, NME’s El Hunt said it “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.

Her forthcoming Australian dates mark the first time she’s played in the country since 2019, when she embarked on a nationwide tour just a month after she released her first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 9 – Auckland, Spark Arena – NEW

Tuesday 13 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – NEW

Saturday 17 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Sunday 18 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – NEW

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – NEW

Thursday 29 – Perth, RAC Arena

Friday 30 – Perth, RAC Arena – NEW