Billie Eilish fan goes viral with impressive vinyl cover design

A Billie Eilish fan has gone viral after creating an impressive fake vinyl sleeve for the pop star.

The French art student drew inspiration from Eilish’s sinister video for ‘When The Party’s Over’ in which the singer cries black ink-like tears.

Twitter user Shérine uploaded a video of her finished product in action yesterday (March 10), writing in the caption: “I designed a fake Billie Eilish vinyl for class! The tears fill up when you put the vinyl back in its sleeve.”

Advertisement

You can see the clip below.

I designed a fake Billie Eilish vinyl for class! The tears fill up when you put the vinyl back in its sleeve 🥰🖤 pic.twitter.com/DnJ3JxuBVX — shérine (@shaysplace) March 10, 2020

The post has currently registered over 223,000 ‘likes’ and has so far been retweeted almost 36,000 times across the social media platform. In a follow-up tweet, Shérine explained that she used her own “digital painting” of Eilish for the artwork.

“SOMEONE HIRE HER TO DESIGN VINYL ARTWORK PLEASE,” said one impressed follower in the replies section. Another wrote: “Billie Eilish should see this omg it’s so cool.”

With many tweeting the cover to Billie Eilish’s official account, Shérine pointed out that the star doesn’t personally use the platform. However, she did express her hopes of Eilish’s record label seeing her creation.

Advertisement

“If you wanna help get this to her you can still tag her record label @/Interscope!,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish’s hit ‘Bad Guy’ has been named the bestselling global digital single of 2019.