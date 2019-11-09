Billie Eilish fans can earn tickets to her tour by fighting climate change

She's teamed up with Global Citizen to "take action for a more sustainable world"

Billie Eilish fans will be able to earn free tickets to her upcoming tour by helping to fight climate change. Watch the clip below.

The pop star is set to head out on her ‘Where Do We Go’ arena tour next year, which will conclude with four shows at Londons O2 Arena in July.

Following the announcement of the dates, Eilish detailed how she plans to make her time on the road as eco-friendly as possible. The shows will also feature a ‘Billie Eilish Eco-Village’, an area where fans can learn about climate change and the importance of making a difference.

Now, Eilish has joined forces with Global Citizen to offer fans free tickets to the tour through the organisation’s Rewards platform.

Announcing the partnership on her official Twitter page last night, Eilish said: “I teamed up with a great organisation called Global Citizen to help come up with a way to earn tickets to the ‘Where Do We Go’ tour.”

The ‘Bad Guy’ artist then directed those interested to her own Global Citizen page, which offers further details on fighting issues such as plastic pollution, global warming, and climate change.

“We can tackle these challenges and create a more sustainable world,” Eilish concludes. You can watch the clip in the above post.

Speaking previously about the measures she’s put in place for the sustainable tour, Eilish told Jimmy Fallon: ”We’re actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything.

“So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there’s going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it’s like, if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycle bin.”

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, is set to release a new single next week.