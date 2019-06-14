Billie Eilish: “Farm animals are tortured for your pleasure”

The pop star has spoken out against the meat and dairy industries

Billie Eilish has called out the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals” in a new Instagram stories post.

The pop star, who is vegan, shared a post by Instagram user @carla.sweet.vegan, which documented video evidence of workers at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana allegedly kicking and pushing newborn calves onto the floor when they wouldn’t drink from an artificial nipple.

“I keep my mouth shut most of the time about this because I believe everyone should do eat and say whatever they want…” Eilish wrote in a follow-up post. “And I don’t feel the need to shove what I believe in, in anyone’s face.”

She continued to tell her followers: “if you can watch the videos that I just posted and not give a fuck that its YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure. I feel sorry for you.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Eilish also tried to reason with fans who might argue that one person going vegan “won’t change anything if you stop.” “That’s ignorant and stupid,” she wrote. “If you have half a brain, you should know “one person” adds up. Be smarter.”

Last month, the pop star opened up about her mental health experiences as part of AdCouncil’s “Seize The Awkward” campaign, which encourages people to talk about mental health issues.

“It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help,” she said. “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend, to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help.”