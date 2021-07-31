Billie Eilish fights a literal flood of emotion in striking new video for ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has shared a poignant film clip for the title track to her just-released new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, showing the enigmatic pop star passionately belting the song in the midst of a storm.

The video was released yesterday (July 30) alongside Eilish’s titular second album – which NME praised in a five-star review, saying it “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down“.

Serving as the album’s penultimate cut, ‘Happier Than Ever’ is an eruptive show of Eilish at her most powerful, making full use of its five-minute runtime with a gentle, slow-burning canter that swells into a rhapsodic crescendo complete with a soaring guitar solo.

Advertisement

Eilish herself seems rather content with the finished product and its accompanying visual, announcing the latter on Instagram by declaring – in all caps, no less – “THIS IS MY FAVORITE SONG AND VIDEO EVER”.

Take a look at the music video for ‘Happier Than Ever’, also directed by Eilish, below:

In addition to its title track, ‘Happier Than Ever’ is flanked by the singles ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’.

Upon its release, Eilish said making the new album was the “most satisfying and profound experience” she’s ever had. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she says she and her brother Finneas were on “cloud 9 making this album”, and that it scares her to think about putting it out because she loves every song “so so much”.

To commemorate its launch, Eilish teamed up with Spotify to debut ‘Happier: The Destination’, the streaming giant’s first-ever artist hub on-platform. Spotify said the experience – equipped with a wide range of exclusive content custom-created by Eilish herself – “marks the culmination of Spotify’s continued support throughout Billie Eilish’s journey”.

Advertisement

Later today (July 31), BBC will be airing a special titled Billie Eilish: Up Close, filmed in her hometown of Los Angeles. Eilish will also be taking on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for the very first time.

In September, Disney+ will release the film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, which will see Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ in full from the stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Earlier this year, an intimate documentary about Eilish was released on Apple TV+. In its five-star review, NME called Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry a “searingly honest documentary offers a warts-and-all look at life as a young megastar”.