Billie Eilish and Florence + The Machine lead Sziget Festival 2023 line-up

Sziget Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine among the headliners.

The six-day event is due to take place at Óbuda Island in Budapest, Hungary between August 10-15. Tickets and accommodation options are available to purchase now from here.

Joining Eilish and F+TM at the top of the bill are David Guetta and Imagine Dragons. Other confirmed artists include Sam Fender, Yungblud, Foals, Niall Horan, Jamie xx, M83 and Nothing But Thieves.

Further down the line-up are the likes of Viagra Boys, Amyl And The Sniffers, 070 Shake, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Baby Queen and Easy Life.

According to organisers “many more” acts are set to join the bill over the coming months. Check out the first official Sziget ’23 line-up poster below.

Sziget Festival 2022 was headlined by Kings Of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Tame Impala. Reviewing the event, NME praised its “incredible array of theatre, dance, discussion, art, comedy and music”.

“Sziget – the eye-popping wonderland of music and art set on an island in the middle of the Danube in Budapest – is where ‘guys who like to party’ are forced to seriously up their party game in order to to keep up.”

Next year’s headliners Florence + The Machine released their fifth album ‘Dance Fever’ in May. Billie Eilish, meanwhile, recently revealed that she has started working on the follow-up to ‘Happier Than Ever’ with Finneas.