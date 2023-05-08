Billie Eilish, Fred Again.., The Killers to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival 2023

Billie Eilish, Fred Again.. and The Killers have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Electric Picnic – check out the full line-up below.

Eilish will top the bill at the Irish music and arts festival on Friday, September 1, with Fred Again.. taking on Saturday and The Killers headlining Sunday.

Elsewhere on the line-up for Electric Picnic 2023 are the likes of Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Idles, Jamie XX, Johnny Marr and PinkPantheress.

Also appearing across the weekend will be Young Fathers, Viagra Boys, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Mimi Webb, Rick Astley, Steve Lacy, Ethel Cain and more.

Tickets are now officially sold out, though organisers promise that “many more” acts will be confirmed over the coming months.

You can check out the Electric Picnic line-up so far in the tweet below.

We keep our promises…. So, here it is- Over 40 brand new names have just been added to your EP23 line-up!! ✨🎪 #EP23 #Electricpicnichttps://t.co/fp86El9b17

🌳 Subject to licence pic.twitter.com/k7hOv3tQCT — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) April 21, 2023

In other news, Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet have shared a full recording of their closing set from weekend two of Coachella 2023.

The three DJs took the the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday, which came after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

Also at Coachella, Labrinth was joined onstage by Eilish on April 15 to perform their new collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’. The singer surprised fans by joining Labrinth onstage towards the end of his set to deliver the Finneas co-produced song, which previously premiered on HBO’s hit series, Euphoria.

Elsewhere, The Killers are set to headline Life Is Beautiful festival, alongside Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA. This year’s festival, which takes place in September, marks a decade of the Downtown Las Vegas event.

The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Omar Apollo will also be heading to Sin City this year. Last year, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Gorillaz headlined the event.