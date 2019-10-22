Billie Eilish and ‘Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams among most dangerous celebs to search online

It's all part of a new annual poll...

Billie Eilish and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams have been named among the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

According to cybersecurity firm McAfee, the pair are among the most likely names to send you down an online rabbit hole that could put you at risk of malware and viruses.

Maisie Williams came second in the the annual poll, beaten only by Love Island host Caroline Flack and coming just ahead of Late Late Show host James Corden.

Nicki Minaj proved similarly dangerous in fourth place, while Eilish rounded off the top five – a testament to her breakout success across the globe in 2019.

The rest of the top ten saw Frozen star Josh Gad scooping sixth place, while Mischa Barton, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Liam Hemsworth completed the list respectively.

McAfee’s Raj Samani said: “Caroline Flack has cemented herself as one of TV’s most sought-after hosts. After another year of Love Island dominating headlines in the UK, I’m not surprised she has topped this years’ list.

“People want to keep up to date with the latest pop culture and celebrity news at any time from any device.

“Often consumers put that speed and convenience over security by clicking on suspicious links that promise content featuring our favourite celebrities.

“Consumers need to think before they click to be sure that they are surfing to safe digital content and protecting themselves from cyber-security threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity.”

Last year’s list was topped by Kim Kardashian, who fell to 26th place this year.

Eilish, meanwhile, will return to the UK next year for a massive arena tour, including four shows at The O2 Arena.