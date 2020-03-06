Billie Eilish is getting fans registered to vote for the US election

Billie Eilish is teaming up with HeadCount to encourage fans to register for the country’s presidential election this November.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer, who originally joined the campaign back in June last year, posted on social media asking fans to register to vote in preparation for the election, scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020.

Eilish will be joined by HeadCount on her WHERE DO WE GO? world tour, beginning in Miami next week (March 9). The initiative has been headed up by the slogan ‘WHERE DO WE VOTE?’ and intends to improve voter turnout, particularly among young people.

Posting on March 3, Eilish said: “Like a lot of people, I’m going to be voting for the first time – and so are you. You’ve got to make sure you’re registered to vote already, pre-registered to vote, whatever it is.” Watch the full video below.

proud to join @billieeilish on the 'WHERE DO WE GO?' tour to register voters + answer allll your voting questions. take action online before tour starts at https://t.co/9yKkOkL19D pic.twitter.com/nJELWVlnew — HeadCount (@HeadCountOrg) March 6, 2020

HeadCount Executive Director Andy Bernstein previously explained that they partnered with Eilish because she cares about world politics, having vocally spoken out about climate change in several interviews.

“She is one of the most popular young artists in the world right now. More importantly, she truly cares about voting and democracy,” he said at the time. “Even though she isn’t old enough to vote herself, she has pre-registered in California and spread the word to fans of all ages that you can be an active citizen no matter how old you are.”

Opening shows in the USA and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour Europe leg



July

13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

21st – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

22nd – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

24th – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

26th – London, UK @ The O2

27th – London, UK @ The O2

29th – London, UK @ The O2

30th – London, UK @ The O2