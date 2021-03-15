Watch Billie Eilish perform on top of a car at Grammys 2021

Billie Eilish performed on top of a car at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with winners so far including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Fiona Apple.

Eilish has also collected one trophy at the ceremony. So far, she has won Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

She is also nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Everything I Wanted’.

At the Grammys 2021, Eilish performed ‘Everything I Wanted’. She played the song while standing on top of a car, while brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall performed behind her. Watch the performance below now.

MISS BILLIE EILISH CAME AND DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO WITH THIS PERFORMANCE #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lwLH3qzTlT — mara BILLIE GRAMMY LOCKDOWN (@idleavealone) March 15, 2021

It was her second year at the Grammys, following her sweep in 2020. She became the youngest person and second in history to win all of the ‘Big Four’ categories at last year’s event, including Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Harry Styles opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’. At the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy after being credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The track won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.