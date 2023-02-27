Billie Eilish granted temporary restraining order against stalker

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a stalker who stripped naked outside her house.

As TMZ report, Raymond Black has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the pop star’s Los Angeles home, saying the granting of the order was based on “a credible threat of violence or stalking”.

The report says the order comes after Black was found by Eilish trespassing on her property for hours and stripping naked to use her outdoor shower.

It adds that on Monday evening (February 20), Eilish turned her living room lights on to see Black outside the window. After the police were called, Black was detained and arrested nearby after he had left the property.

The restraining order also means Black is not allowed near Eilish’s parents’ home in the city.

The new restraining order against Black is separate to another request made last month against 39-year-old Christopher Anderson.

It was reported that Anderson had come to Eilish’s childhood home “unannounced and uninvited” multiple times between late December and early January.

Eilish had said Anderson’s most recent unannounced visit to the house was on January 5. “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me,” she said in the documents.

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me.

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

Eilish was previously granted a five-year restraining order against John Hearle in 2021, who camped outside a school across the road from her family home and perched on a fence to look into her house.

In May 2020, Eilish’s family home was blurred on Google Street View after she obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times.