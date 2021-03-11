Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala announced for Life Is Beautiful 2021

Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful has revealed the lineup for its September event, with Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala announced as the headliners.

Rounding out the lineup are A$AP Rocky, Haim, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Glass Animals, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Ashnikko and Yaeji. The performances will be spread across 18 city blocks between September 17-19.

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful go on sale this Friday (March 12) through the festival website.

Advertisement

Festival organisers announced earlier this month that Life Is Beautiful would be proceeding in 2021, following its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“While there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs,” festival partner Justin Weniger said in a statement.

“Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm.

“We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with live experiences.”

Advertisement

As the vaccine rollout continues in the US, a notice on Life Is Beautiful’s website explains that organisers will “provide our community with pertinent information on festival preparedness, including what may be required beyond a ticket to enter festival grounds”, as the date approaches.

“We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment. Our team continues to closely monitor and learn from best practices as they are implemented across the events industry to provide the best in class and safest experience possible.”