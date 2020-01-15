Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and more to perform at BRIT Awards 2020

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles are more are set to perform at next month’s BRIT Awards, it has been confirmed.

The annual televised ceremony will return to The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, February 18, celebrating the best of British music from the past 12 months.

Read More: The biggest talking points from The Brits 2019

Taking to Twitter earlier this evening (January 15), organisers of the BRIT Awards announced who will be gracing the stage throughout the big night.

Advertisement

“Yep, these artists are ACTUALLY PERFORMING AT THE #BRITs 2020!!!!” they wrote, before unveiling a stellar line-up led by Billie Eilish – who’s up for the International Female Solo Artist award.

Also due to make special live appearances are Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, and Mabel. Check out the full announcement in the above post.

Styles is up for two statues at the event: Male Solo Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for his second solo record, ‘Fine Line‘.

Meanwhile, Capaldi is in the running for Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (‘Someone You Loved’), Best New Artist, and Mastercard Album of the Year (‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’). He’s the most-nominated artist of 2020 along with Dave, who also has four nods.

Advertisement

Stormzy and Mabel have three nominations each, with both up for Song of the Year for ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ respectively. Elsewhere, Stormzy appears in the Male Solo Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year categories.

In other news, it has been confirmed that Billie Eilish will be taking on the coveted Bond theme for No Time To Die.