Billie Eilish is set to perform at the forthcoming 2020 Democratic Convention in the US.

The singer was announced alongside The Chicks, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson and Common to appear at the live stream event from August 17-20.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive.

At the convention, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

He recently selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate.

She is the first Black woman and South Asian American vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman all celebrated Harris’ nomination earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Cardi B also recently said to Biden that if he wants people to vote for him “we don’t want no false promises”.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com.

Eilish meanwhile, recently expressed her admiration for Childish Gambino, describing him as “one of my all-time favourite creators”.

This comes after the singer cited Avril Lavigne as an essential artist from her younger years, hailing ‘Losing Grip’ as her “favourite Avril song ever, a very big song from my childhood”.

Meanwhile, the recently-released ‘My Future’ serves as Eilish’s first new music since her record-breaking Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which followed up on last year’s ‘Everything I Wanted’.