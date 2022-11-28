Billie Eilish has started work on a new album

Billie Eilish has revealed that work has begun on a new album.

Speaking in new interview with Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter confirmed she was working on a new record with her brother Finneas.

When asked if she has been collaborating with her brother recently, Eilish said, “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

She continued: “Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”

Meanwhile, Eilish is set to perform at the second edition of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards later this week.

At the ceremony this weekend, Eilish will be joined by co-hosts Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, with other musical performers including Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. Closing remarks will also be delivered by Sir David Attenborough.

Five individuals will win an Earthshot Prize at the ceremony, and each will be awarded £1million to help with green innovations.

The awards will air on Sunday (December 4) at 5.30pm GMT on BBC.

Elsewhere, Eilish recently announced two new ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour dates in her hometown next month.

The singer-songwriter will stage two shows at LA’s Kia Forum on December 15 and 16. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

It comes after Apple Music recently streamed a concert from her London residency at The O2 earlier this year.