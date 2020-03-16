Billie Eilish has started work on her new album

Billie Eilish has started working on her second album, according to her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Speaking in a new interview, Eilish’s brother, producer and co-songwriter revealed the pair have begun to put together the follow-up to 2019’s ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’.

“We’ve started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way,” he told Vulture. “The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn’t set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that’s all we’re gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can’t aim for those.”

Last year, he revealed that the new album would see Eilish head in an “experimental” new direction, adding that it would allow the her to “evolve” her sound.

He told Billboard at the American Music Awards: “I think so far, in album two…there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet.

“We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.”

Elsewhere in the Vulture interview, which also included Eilish and legendary composer Hans Zimmer, O’Connell said that the original recording of their James Bond No Time To Die theme was laid down on a tour bus “somewhere in Texas” and featured some interesting background sounds: “you can hear a lot of, like, vacuums in the background.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has addressed online criticism of her singing voice in a new interview.

The singer kicked off her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour in Miami last week, sharing a powerful message of body-positivity, before the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.