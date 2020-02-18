Billie Eilish has stopped reading Instagram comments: “It was ruining my life”

Billie Eilish has revealed that she has stopped reading comments posted on her Instagram account.

Speaking to the BBC in a new interview, the singer and brother Finneas O’Connell discussed how they crafted the new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

When asked by presenter Louise Minchin if she “still reads everything on Instagram”, Eilish said she recently stopped reading comments on the social media site.

“It was ruining my life,” she said. “Once again.”

Finneas added: “I think you might see someone like a famous celebrity and you may think, ‘Sticks and stones, nothing I say is going to be potent to them… but it’s all very equal online.”

"The internet is ruining my life so I turned it off"

When Minchin suggested that Instagram comments can still “hurt” despite overwhelming success, Eilish replied: “It’s worse, it’s way worse than it’s ever been right now.”

In the same interview, the pair revealed they wrote ‘No Time To Die’ in just three days while in the middle of a US tour.

“From real sort of, start of like, the first thing that actually ended up making it on the song, about three days,” Finneas said.

“We wrote and recorded the Bond song on a tour bus in Texas. Once we were, sort of, really sitting down to write it, we did go re-listen to everything. As much to know what had already been done before and what to avoid.”

He added: “We really wanted to make sure that we weren’t making something that just felt like we were copying other great songs.”

Reviewing Eilish’s Bond effort, NME wrote: “Taking the understated road means that ‘No Time To Die’ is unlikely to be remembered as a top tier Bond theme in years to come; you also can’t help but wonder how an alternate version – channelling all of the artist’s unmistakable Eilish-isms – may have sounded. But regarded at face value, this is a solid effort that taps into Daniel Craig’s stealthy, solitary Bond with precision.”

She will perform the track live for the first time at the BRIT Awards tonight, alongside composer Hans Zimmer, brother Finneas O’Connell and guitar legend Johnny Marr.