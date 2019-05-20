Billie Eilish hits out at “unbelievable” anti-abortion laws: “I have no words for the bitches in the f**king White House”

"Men should not make women’s choices"

Billie Eilish has hit out at US politicians after a wave of anti-abortion legislation was passed in several states.

Last week, the state of Alabama passed a near blanket ban on abortion after it was approved by a majority verdict of 25-6. It came after similarly restrictive bills were passed in Ohio, Missouri and Georgia.

While the bill initially drew condemnation from the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Kacey Musgraves, the 17-year-old artist has now added her voice to the opposition.

Appearing at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles last week, Eilish slammed the legislation as “unbelievable.”

“Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone,” she told Variety. “I have no words for the bitches in the fucking White House. It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head.”

She added: “Women should say, should do, and feel, and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do shit. It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say.”



Despite her doubts, the record catapulted her to worldwide fame.

It became the fastest selling of 2019 so far after shifting 275,000 albums during its first five days on sale, and over 118 million on-demand audio streams.

It subsequently meant that her upcoming Glastonbury performance has been upgraded to cope with demand.