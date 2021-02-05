Billie Eilish in talks to produce Peggy Lee biopic ‘Fever’

Billie Eilish is in early talks to be an executive producer on a Peggy Lee biopic, Fever.

The film, set to be helmed by Carol director Todd Haynes, will star Michelle Williams as Lee.

According to Billboard, Eilish is in early talks to executive produce the film alongside her mother Maggie Baird, and Darkroom founder and CEO Justin Lubliner.

Last year, Eilish took part in an online panel celebrating the life and career of the late Peggy Lee, marking the centennial of the singer’s birth.

Lee, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 81, was the first female artist to be nominated for Record of the Year at the first-ever Grammys ceremony in May 1959, and went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance in 1969.

Working on Fever would mark Eilish’s first credit as an executive producer on a major feature film, after directing and producing several of her own music videos.

Lubliner serves as an executive producer on The World’s A Little Blurry, Eilish’s feature-length documentary film about her life and career.

In a new trailer for the film, Eilish touches on her relationship with her fans. “I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something,” she said.

“I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

The World’s A Little Blurry is due to be released on Apple TV+ on February 26.