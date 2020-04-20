Billie Eilish joins Chance The Rapper and John Krasinski for ‘virtual prom’

The likes of Billie Eilish and Chance The Rapper have joined in with a virtual prom thrown by John Krasinski for the thousands of students who will miss out on the high school milestone.

Hosting the show as part of his Some Good News show on YouTube, Krasinski admitted he had “never been more scared in my entire life” as he had never livestreamed before, and said that he was “quite literally the least prepared human on earth to do so.”

He told virtual attendees, who have been forced to stay home due to coronavirus: “You guys are missing a whole lot of things and we couldn’t let prom be one of them.”

A legion of online students were then treated to a performance of ‘Sucker’ and ‘Bad Guy’ from Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as Krasinski recreating skits from ‘The Office’ with co-star Rainn Wilson.

While Chance the Rapper didn’t perform, one of his tracks was played despite Wilson’s insisting that Krasinski would be infringing on copyright – prompting the actor to add Chance the Rapper to a Zoom call to ask if he could have permission.

After giving the go-ahead, he shouted “prom 2020” and told Wilson he loved him.

Over the weekend, Eilish and Finneas also joined Lady Gaga’s all-star live stream (April 18) to cover Bobby Hebb’s 1966 track ‘Sunny’.

The pair joined the likes of The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder in One World: Together At Home.

Performing from their house – with Finneas on the piano – the duo delivered a moving version of the hopeful track. Finneas sprinkled in a few bars of his and Billie’s recent Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ at the end of the song.

After the performance, Eilish thanked key workers for their contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.