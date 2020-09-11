Billie Eilish leads star names supporting ‘Just Vote’ campaign in the US

Billie Eilish is among the star names backing the ‘Just Vote’ campaign in the US ahead of November’s presidential election.

Global Citizen and the voter registration body HeadCount are behind the initiative, which is encouraging young people in the US to register to vote or at least check their voter registration status in time for the November 3 election.

Eilish joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Quavo and Eilish’s brother Finneas in backing the campaign, with the artists involved offering exclusive experiences and rewards — from dance lessons to private gigs to signed instruments — to those who check their voter registration status through the ‘Just Vote’ initiative.

Fans can earn the chance to win a vinyl record signed by Eilish, as well as some merchandise, by checking their voter registration status, while Swift is donating a signed guitar to one winner who engages with the ‘Just Vote’ campaign.

Migos’ Quavo is offering fans the chance to win “a virtual happy hour” with him if they sign up, while Finneas has donated a signed vinyl EP and merch to the campaign.

The aim of ‘Just Vote’ is to engage one million young voters and get 50,000 vote-aged Americans to register ahead of the all-important November 3 election day.

Eilish previously encouraged her US fans to register to vote in the 2020 election earlier this year, while a note on her website reads: “This election is the most important election of our lifetimes so far. It’s never been more important to vote.

“There are lots of groups doing great work to get people registered. Pick one below that speaks to you, then register to vote and follow them everywhere. Stay engaged, and let’s all get to the polls.”