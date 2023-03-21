Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 among Lollapalooza 2023 headliners

The line-up for Lollapalooza 2023 has been unveiled, with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 among the headliners.

Lollapalooza 2023 is returning to Giant Park in Chicago, Illinois from August 3-6. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together and Karol G will also be topping the bill, with the latter making history as the first female Latin artist to headline the festival.

Elsewhere, Lollapalooza has also booked the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, 30 Seconds To Mars, Beebadoobee and Fred again.. They will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Gorgon City, Alex G, Diplo, Joey Bada$$, NewJeans and Maggie Rogers.

Also set to appear at the festival are Holly Humberstone, The Linda Lindas, Suki Waterhouse, Tom Odell and amongst many others. You can see the poster with the full line-up below.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday (March 23) at 10am Chicago time. Tier 1 prices for 4-day general admission start at $365 (£298.64) – you can buy yours here.

In a five-star review of last year’s Lollapalooza, NME wrote: “Hours into the event, it’s clear that Lollapalooza 2022 hits the mark so many other festivals aim for, but fail to. There are no allegiances to genre here; the question of who gets to play is determined by what resonates with fans. ​​This means up-and-coming acts from Glaive to Gracie Abrams, whose TikTok followings rival the number of attendees even allowed on festival grounds, or Dylan, who takes the artist-breaking BMI stage on Sunday, during her first ever US tour, are just as welcome to Lollapalooza this year as frequent festival bill toppers J.Cole and Dua Lipa.”