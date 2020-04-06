Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more to play coronavirus benefit concert

A coronavirus benefit concert called One World: Together at Home has been announced, featuring performances from Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin.

Curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the event will take place on April 18 and will be broadcast live across US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as being streamed online.

An adapted version of the concert will be broadcast on BBC One the following day (April 19), featuring exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with workers on the frontline.

Additional performances from the global broadcast will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, April 19.

WHO will have a special guest at today's #COVID19 press conference: @ladygaga will be joining us to announce the One World: #TogetherAtHome virtual global special on 18 April 2020. 📺 at 15.30 GMT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

Put on in support of the the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, and to celebrate health workers around the world, the musical lineup includes Gaga, Eilish and her brother Finneas, McCartney, Martin, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban Elton John, John Legend and Lang Lang.

Other names set to appear include David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and Sesame Street cast members.

Meanwhile, American Football are set to headline a virtual music festival within the video game Minecraft in support of a coronavirus relief fund.

Organised by Open Pit and Anamanaguchi, the ‘Nether Meant’ festival will be held in Minecraft on Saturday (April 11) from 6PM EST (11PM UK time).

American Football will top the bill of virtual performers, with the likes of Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi also set to perform. The festival will be ‘held’ in a fictional space on Minecraft called Elsewither, which is based on the Brooklyn venue Elsewhere.