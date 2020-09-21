Billie Eilish launches new toy collection inspired by her music videos

Billie Eilish has launched a collection of toy figures inspired by the videos for hit singles ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’.

Made in partnership with Playmates Toys and Bravado, the line launches on October 15 on Eilish’s official website.

The ‘Bad Guy’ doll stands 10.5 inches tall and features a life-like sculpture of the singer in her yellow sweatsuit and comes in a box that transforms into a backdrop inspired by the music video.

The ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ collectible figure measures six inches in height and features fully removable wings. You can view both below.

The range comes after she recently launched her own signature ukulele with Fender.

Described as “a bold take on the four-string classic”, the new instrument has a built-in preamp and its body is adorned with Eilish’s signature “blohsh” symbol.

The ukulele was the first instrument Eilish picked up when she was six years old, on which she learned to play her first song – The Beatles‘ ‘I Will’. She’s since used the ukulele on her own songs, such as ‘Party Favor’ and ‘8’.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently called out her peers for “partying” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story using a distorted filter, Eilish said: “Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months and y’all are out here partying.”

Her criticism comes after famous faces, including YouTuber Jake Paul, faced criticism for holding parties. Paul came under fire after footage of a party held at his mansion in Calabasas, California, circulated on social media in July.