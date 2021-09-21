Billie Eilish launches her own vegan Air Jordan sneakers

Billie Eilish has launched her own vegan Nike trainers – you can see the preview images below.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ pop star revealed the two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers – one lime green, the other a neutral beige – on Instagram yesterday (September 20). Both styles are “100% vegan with over 20% recycled material”.

“I am SO excited to finally share my two Air Jordan silhouettes with you!!” Eilish wrote, adding that “it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion”.

The trainers will available from September 27 via Eilish’s official store, and on Nike SNKRS on September 30.

Speaking to Nike (via Page Six), the singer explained that the Air Jordan 15 was her “favourite” style – recalling “begging” for a black-and-red pair. “When I got them … I looked at them as if they were $1 million sitting right in front of me,” she said.

Eilish hailed Nike’s Air Jordan KO 1s as “the best shape with everything – with pants, with shorts, with dresses, with skirts … I love the way they make your legs look.”

As for her choice of lime green, she said: “This colour is such a classic, stupid, little ‘old me’ thing, I guess. I really wanted to kind of have almost like an ode to myself … this was me, for a while.”

Billie Eilish debuted three ‘Happier Than Ever’ songs during her headline set at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas last night (September 20). She performed ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘NDA’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ for the first time – you can check out NME‘s photo review of the event here.