Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ video has reached 1billion YouTube views, and to celebrate, the platform have created the world’s first ‘infinite’ music video for the song.

The ‘Infinite Bad Guy’ video brings together tens of thousands of YouTube covers of the track for an endless video that’s unique on every next watch.

Fans are able to watch the video at new website billie.withyoutube.com, which begins with the singer’s original video for the song and, with the help of AI, has synced up thousands of covers to play along with the song.

You can also explore different genres or types of covers of the songs using the interactive website and choosing genre hashtags.

Watch the trailer for the video below.

Vivien Lewit of YouTube’s Artist Relations team explains: “Billie Eilish is an exceptional artist and it’s clear her fans on YouTube agree. We’ve had the privilege of working with Billie and her team throughout her journey to becoming a global superstar.

“Today we’re honoured to be celebrating ‘Bad Guy’ reaching 1 billion views on YouTube and shining a light on the video creations of her impassioned fans with ‘Infinite Bad Guy’. This one-of-a-kind experience is our way of celebrating Billie and her YouTube community.”

Google Creative Lab Producer Jay Chen added: “As a team that loves working with really cutting edge technology ideas, being able to apply these ideas at the scale of YouTube, and get to work with such a rich and creative group of content is really unique.

“This project is a loving monument to YouTube fan culture, in all its diverse and wonderful glory. With billions of combinations, every viewing is unique and we can’t wait for you to play it.”

Billie Eilish shared a new track called ‘Therefore I Am’ last week. Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “Built upon a sturdy bassline – one that’s less confrontational than anything on her debut album – the song sees her separate herself from the coattail-riders, dismissing them with a string of cutting ripostes. And main refrain is perhaps her catchiest choruses to date.

Eilish gave ‘Therefore I Am’ its live debut at last night’s (November 22) American Music Awards 2020.