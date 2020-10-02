Billie Eilish launches voting initiative: “Right now you gotta give a fuck”

Billie Eilish has launched a new voting initiative, encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming US election.

President Donald Trump is set to go head to head with Democrat candidate Joe Biden next month.

“I wish, that I didn’t have to be making this video,” Eilish said in a new Instagram post announcing the initiative. “Because I really wish I could just not give a fuck and it would be fine, I wouldn’t have to worry about any of this stuff.

“But as much as I don’t want to be involved in this fucking shit — as in politics and as in, this election — I think it is incredibly important that we all involve ourselves. Even if we’d rather stab ourselves in the face than talk about it, we need to talk about it.”

She added in the caption: “It’s so much easier to not give a fuck, but right now you gotta give a fuck.”

The initiative asks fans to text “BILLIE” to 50409 to find out if you are registered to vote, and if not, receive instructions as to how to register.

Earlier this month, Eilish joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Quavo and her brother Finneas in backing the ‘Just Vote’ campaign.

Artists involved offering exclusive experiences and rewards — from dance lessons to private gigs to signed instruments — to those who check their voter registration status through the ‘Just Vote’ initiative.

Prizes include a vinyl record signed by Eilish, while Swift is donating a signed guitar to one winner.

Frank Ocean also recently launched his own initiative ahead of the election, where fans can learn if they’re registered to vote by visiting his Blonded website.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Ocean wrote in an Instagram story.

“Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”