Billie Eilish has launched her own children’s clothing range

Could a new clothing range from Billie be on the way?

Billie Eilish is seemingly launching her own children’s clothing range.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer shared news of the development via a touching post on her Instagram where she was surrounded by children wearing matching items from the range in Eilish’s signature neon green look.

Now, Eilish has shared some further images of the clothes which are available to buy from her online store now.

Sharing the latest images, Eilish wrote: “BILLIE EILISH KIDS” LINE OUT NOW!!! GO SHOP 4 YA BABIES (posting more from da shoot so u can see all the bebes).”

Last week, Eilish opened up about her new single, ‘everything I wanted’, in a new interview.

Eilish released her new single earlier this week after teasing last week that she was releasing new music. In an Instagram story shared on November 6 she told her fans that a new Vanity Fair piece about her wouldn’t be out for a few weeks but as a “compromise” she’d be releasing a new song instead.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Eilish spoke about writing and recording her new song, her upcoming new tour, and how she enjoyed not having to work to a deadline with her latest.

Talking about her new single, Eilish said: “It feels very satisfying. Very satisfying. And also the song has so many meanings. Every lyric in that song has a very specific meaning and specific instance that it was written about. I just want to sit down and write what every single line means just for myself, even if it’s never shared with anybody.

“But what satisfies me so much about this song is that it’s not me shitting on fame. It’s me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted…might not be exactly how you dreamed it because it is a dream.”

Reviewing her latest single, NME wrote: “The idea of the pressures of fame and success being a thorn in the side of achieving your dreams as a pop star isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t something very real that Eilish has had to reckon with recently. She addresses that notion – and how her life has been stuck on the 16x fast forward setting…Pop culture in 2019 would certainly be far less exciting without Eilish around.”