Billie Eilish leads artists calling for Congress to act on climate change

Billie Eilish is among a host of artists who are calling on Congress to support President Joe Biden‘s bill on strong climate change provisions.

Eilish’s brother Finneas, Maroon 5 and Brittany Howard are also among artists who will launch a campaign next Wednesday (September 22) by posting images of a large red exclamation point, alternating with scenes of extreme weather conditions, while using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress on their social media pages, reports Billboard.

The campaign will include a link to a page where fans can email their local representatives and push support for the largest climate protection bill in American history.

Later this month, Congress will vote on the bill which will outline how to get the country to 80 per cent pollution-free electricity by 2030, provide tax incentives for solar, wind, energy-efficiency, electric cars, charging stations and cut subsidies for fossil fuels.

If the Build Back Better bill passes, President Biden can enter global climate negotiations on November 1 with America setting out to cut climate pollution 100 per cent by 2050 while also encouraging other major nations to act accordingly.

Other artists and actors participating in the #CodeRedClimate campaign include Public Enemy‘s Chuck D, Dave Matthews Band, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo.

Meanwhile, Eilish was included in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world earlier this week alongside Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton.

Eilish’s entry was written by 2020 inductee Megan Thee Stallion, who wrote: “Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own.

“She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses… a woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”