Billie Eilish lends ‘When The Party’s Over’ to powerful anti-cyberbullying campaign

It's a worthy cause

Billie Eilish has been praised after allowing her song ‘When The Party’s Over’ to feature for free in a new campaign that aims to tackle the effects of cyberbullying on children.

The new online video is titled ‘Are Your Words Doing Damage?’ and sees a montage of children becoming increasingly affected after facing online abuse. It was directed by Australian teenager Charlotte McLaverty, who approached Eilish for permission after her music was frequently played on set.

She told Australian TV showThe Project: “We are so lucky!”

“We played [Billie’s] songs on set to get the actors in character and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, can we use her song?’,” the 15-year-old explained.

“So we went to her, and she was like, ‘Sure!'”

“[Billie’s] all about that type of stuff, which is amazing,” she added.

It was also created to draw attention to the charity Dolly’s Dream, which was set up in memory of Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett. The 14-year old took her own life after an extended period of bullying and cyberbullying earlier this year.

