Billie Eilish loves J Hus and Not3s — thanks to her dad

Billie Eilish has spoken of her love for J Hus and Not3s, revealing that she was introduced to their music by her father.

The singer was speaking on her Apple Music show me & dad radio, where she updated her current playlist with J Hus’ ‘Did You See’ (which Eilish described as one of her “favourite songs”) and Not3s’ ‘Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Madison)’.

“My dad has introduced me to some of my favourite songs ever,” Eilish said during the show. “I really wanted to show the world that a lot of my taste comes from stuff my dad has shown me over the years.

“I love J Hus,” she continued. “He was, like, the first of the UK rappers that I was introduced to, thanks to my dad.” The singer also expressed her admiration for J Hus’ producer JAE5.

Speaking about Not3s‘ ‘Addison Lee’, Billie said: “This was my first introduction to Not3s; Not3s with a three, the homie.

“Dad didn’t know what an Addison Lee was. Dad didn’t even realise it was a car. Dad said, ‘Peng ting, cold medicine, cold medicine.’ I love Not3s! He’s a sweetheart, too.”

Billie’s dad then added: “For those of you who don’t know, ‘peng ting’ is a hot number, a hot girl.”

Last week, Eilish revealed that she’s been writing new music with brother Finneas while in coronavirus-enforced quarantine.