Billie Eilish on making Camila Cabello’s sister cry: “Your sister’s Camila Cabello, why are you crying for me?”

The two pop stars' recent meeting brought Cabello Jr to tears

Billie Eilish has spoken about making Camila Cabello’s sister cry during the two pop stars’ recent meeting.

The two musicians met while doing a photoshoot at which Cabello was accompanied by her younger sibling.

In a recent interview, Cabello revealed that her sister had cried when meeting Eilish, saying: “My sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor [Swift], my sister’s met everybody, and she literally, fully had tears running down her face. She 100 percent likes her more than she likes me.”

Now, Eilish has spoken about the meeting. “We were doing the [Elle] cover and she was performing and I was gonna be after her and she was super cute,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She was with her little sister and her sister started sobbing cos of me and it was like insane. I was like, ‘Your sister’s Camila Cabello though, why are you crying for me? What?’”

While Eilish confirmed that the pair had no plans to work together right now, Cabello has spoken about working with her older brother Finneas.

Last week, Eilish urged her fans to “speak up” about the climate crisis. Posting on Instagram on the day of global climate strikes (September 20), the star wrote: “TICK TOCK! our time is running out. the climate crisis is very real. we need to speak up and demand that our leaders take action. #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture”.

Meanwhile, Cabello has begun sharing tracks from her upcoming second album. Earlier this month, she released two tracks simultaneously: ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’. The songs followed ‘Señorita’, her duet with Shawn Mendes.

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said of her new music in a statement. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called ‘Romance’ because these stories are about falling in love.”